Eric Hale Becomes First Black Man To Be Awarded ‘Texas Teacher Of The Year’

An elementary school teacher in Texas has been named the first Black man to be awarded the title of Texas Teacher of the Year. In speaking with the Washington Post on Wednesday, Eric Hale says that while he’s honored, he shouldn’t have been the first one in his state to receive the distinction.

“I’m the first to win it, but I’m not the first to deserve it,” he told the newspaper. “I am a teacher because I’m chasing the ghost of the educator I needed as a child. My mission is to make sure that children that are going through poverty and traumatic experiences get the hope they need.”

Hale teaches kindergarten and first grade at David G. Burnet Elementary School in Dallas and received the news he won the 2021 edition of the honor during a virtual Zoom ceremony last month.