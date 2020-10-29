Arizona Man Loses Job At Sotheby’s After Telling Black Man ‘This Is A No N***** Zone’

A self-proclaimed racist told a Black man in Arizona he couldn’t use his camera phone because it was a “no n***** zone,” and now, it’s costing him his job.

Paul Ng was a real estate agent at Sotheby’s and on Friday morning (October 24), he allegedly accosted YouTuber Andre Abram in Old Town Scottsdale with a racist rant that’s now gone viral.

“It was probably one of the most negative moments of my life," Abram told the New York Daily News during a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s hard to explain the feeling inside. It was stomach-churning."

In the viral video, Ng walks up to Abram and his friend and starts interrogating them and questions their right to be on a public street.

“You know what? We’ve had problems here,” Ng says, then admits “I’m a racist. I’m a racist.”

“This is a no n***** zone,” Ng subsequently says twice.

“This is a horrible incident, and we would like justice to be served,” Abram’s lawyer Benjamin Taylor told the news outlet after Ng was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and released last weekend.

“This is a hate crime,” Taylor added. “When you use racial slurs to verbally assault someone, that is definitely a hate crime. Hopefully the city of Scottsdale will take this seriously, and both the county and city attorney will look seriously at this case.”

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty released a statement in reaction and says they’ve cut ties with Ng.

“On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted on social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng, demonstrating abhorrent, unacceptable behavior,” Nadine Angela Sciarani, marketing director with the realty office, said.

“Upon learning of this video, we took immediate action in severing his license, terminating his involvement with us effective immediately and condemning his disgusting behavior," she added.

See the original viral video below.