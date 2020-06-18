Arizona Football Players Called The N-Word By White Woman At Whataburger

The Whataburger company now finds itself doing serious damage control after Arizona State University football players claimed they were called the N-word and that a manager threatened to call the police on them.

Sun Devils cornerback Jordan Clark claimed he and two other teammates, tight end Nolan Matthews and safety T Lee, went to a Whataburger in Tempe, Arizona.



Due to coronavirus restrictions, they had to use the drive thru but did not have a car.



According to Fox 11, they asked a white woman to order the food for them and she declined.

They asked another person who agreed.

As they were standing against the wall, waiting for their food, the white woman allegedly told the cashier she was being harassed by the football players.



After the cashier completed the white woman’s meal, the football players claimed as she drove away, she yelled, “Thanks for the free food, n***ers!”



The football players said the Whataburger cashier did nothing but threatened to call the police on them for “harassing” customers. The man who ordered the food for them said the young men were not harassing anyone.

The incident is also detailed in the tweet below: