Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Sued By Louisville Police Officer For ‘Emotional Distress’

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her the night she was killed by Louisville police officers in her home, is now being sued by one of the officers involved in the deadly shooting.

According to CBS, a civil lawsuit by Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly claims he experienced "severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress." Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, thought the police were intruders when they barged into Taylor’s apartment on March 13 and fired a shot that hit Mattingly in the leg.

The lawsuit says, "Walker's conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality.”



Walker’s attorney called the lawsuit "baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny."

He also added, "Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home.”



