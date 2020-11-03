Ritchie Torres Makes History As First Openly Gay, Afro-Latino Member Of Congress

Written by Nigel Roberts

New York City Councilmember Ritchie Torres made history Tuesday (November 3) night by winning his race to become the first openly gay, Afro-Latino person elected to Congress. In a heavily Democratic district, Torres competed against 12 candidates in the Democratic primary. And on election night, the New York Times projected Torres as the winner over Republican Patrick Delices by a wide margin.

The congressman-elect from the South Bronx said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to represent a borough filled with essential workers who risked their lives so that New York City could live. My pledge to the district is simple: I will fight for you. The Bronx is my home, it is what made me who I am, and it is what I will fight for in Congress.”

It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/9ykMiWgYk3 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 4, 2020 [EMBED Tweet]

Torres said he would join the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), according to The Hill. RELATED: South Carolina Senate: Jaime Harrison Defeated By Lindsey Graham "His victory is a testament to the Hispanic Caucus’ commitment to expanding our Caucus with diverse voices by investing in candidates like Ritchie Torres, who is soon to be the first openly LGBTQ+ Afro- Latino Member of Congress," U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas, a California Democrat, said.