South Carolina Senate: Jaime Harrison Defeated By Lindsey Graham

UPDATE:

Nov. 3, 2020 - 10:30 p.m. ET

Despite fundraising a massive amount of money, it appears South Carolina isn't ready for a change. Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison was defeated tonight by Republican incumbant Lindsey Graham, according to the Associated Press.

Harrison, who is the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, could not break through the solid bastion of Republican stronghold that remains in South Carolina.

Graham broke records as well, bringing in $58 million for his re-election campaign but Harrison raised some $86 million during his entire campaign, mostly from his out-of-state supporters, which Graham criticized.

