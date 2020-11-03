South Carolina Senate: Jaime Harrison Defeated By Lindsey Graham

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
UPDATE:
Nov. 3, 2020 - 10:30 p.m. ET
Despite fundraising a massive amount of money, it appears South Carolina isn't ready for a change. Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison was defeated tonight by Republican incumbant Lindsey Graham, according to the Associated Press.
Harrison, who is the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, could not break through the solid bastion of Republican stronghold that remains in South Carolina.
Graham broke records as well, bringing in $58 million for his re-election campaign but Harrison raised some $86 million during his entire campaign, mostly from his out-of-state supporters, which Graham criticized.
The presidential election is important but so are the Senate races. Democrats are hoping to seize control of the Senate and one of those seats could come from Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. One of Trump’s most passionate defenders has been challenged by Jaime Harrision and the polls are tight.
According to South Carolina polls, 65-year-old Graham is ahead of 44-year-old but only by a few percentage points.
Morning Consult poll reports Graham leads 46.4% to 44.2% over Harrison in an “online poll of 904 people conducted between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31.” There is a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
Siena College/The New York Times Upshot poll has Graham up six points at 46 percent. However, FiveThirtyEight predicts Graham is favored to win.
Regardless of the outcome, Harrison has made major inroads and even broke fundraising records. He raised $57 million in the third quarter this year – a record amount over that period of time for a Senate race. He smashed the previous three-month haul of $38 million by Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the third quarter of 2018, in his race against incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
