WATCH: Black Gay Couple In Etsy Holiday Ad Gives Us All the Feels

The new ad is a part of the popular e-commerce site’s “Gift Like You Mean It” campaign.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

With the holiday season fast approaching, Etsy is celebrating diversity and inclusion in their latest commercial. Featuring a Black gay couple being welcomed and accepted by their family is helping us all get into the spirt of the season. 

As part of the popular e-commerce site’s “Gift Like You Mean It” campaign that premiered on October 28, Brandon and David are on their way home for a Christmas gathering ready to meet one of the men’s relatives for the first time.  

“Don’t worry, they’re going to love you,” one tells the other preparing for the moment as the couple anxiously stands at the front doorstep. 

Entering the home the pair is embraced with love, “We didn’t forget about you. Welcome to the family,” one of the elder family members says as he gifts the couple with a customized embroidered Christmas tree ornament featuring their faces and names.

With similar ornaments hanging side by side next to other family members on the Christmas tree, the heartfelt moment is just perfect for holiday cheer! 

Watch the touching Christmas ad below:

(Photo credit: Etsy)

