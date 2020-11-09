Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Is Jumping Into The GOP Fight On Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots

As people are demanding justice for Brianna Taylor, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is putting his focus on the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. According to The Courier Journal, Cameron is joining other Republicans to challenge the mail-in ballots in the Keystone State. Cameron, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others plan to take "major legal action" today (November 9), although it remains unclear what this legal action will be considering Biden has won Pennsylvania by over 45,000 votes.

Republician state legislatures in Pennsylvania tried to block mail-in votes from being counted when they arrived, which was ultimately overturned. This, along with the high number of mail-in votes, are why votes are still being counted several days after the election. Pennsylvania allowed mail-in voting for the first time ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.



There has been no evidence of voter fraud and yet Cameron has joined his mentor McConnell and several other attorney generals from Louisiana, Georgia, and Missouri to challenge the validity of Biden’s win, according to The Courier Journal. They will all make an announcement of their legal efforts on Monday afternoon.

“The Republican AGs are already stepping up to the frontlines as 'America's insurance policy' against the possibility of a Biden-Harris Administration and their liberal extremist agenda," a statement provided to the The Courier Journal said.

Meantime, back in Kentucky where Cameron is still attorney general, the family of Breonna Taylor is demanding that he recuse himself from the case and a special prosecutor be instituted instead. For weeks, Cameron opposed the lifting of a gag order from the grand jurors after two members sought legal assistance to allow them to go public with their stories. After they went public, they said they were not allowed to even consider homicide charges against the police officers who killed Taylor.