Video Surfaces Of ‘SoHo Karen’ Fighting With Police Officer After DUI Arrest

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman, also known as “SoHo Karen,” has been in a social media firestorm for weeks after she was seen on video accusing jazz Trumpeter Keyon Harrold’s son of stealing her phone. Now another video has surfaced of her fighting with police in October.
According to footage from TMZ, the Oct. 3 video is of a DUI bust in Ventura, California. She is at a Chevron gas station with her mom, Nicole Ponsetto, and is seen arguing with the police. When an officer attempts to put her in handcuffs, she resists, and the cop wrestles her to the ground.
She screams, “I’m not even touching you! You are asking for literally a lawsuit! I didn’t do anything to you!”
Ponsetto can also be heard saying, “I just think you guys are like a joke. There are gang members that are killing people right now, and you’re arresting a girl?”
TMZ reports her blood-alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit. She was charged with DUI, resisting arrest,and obstructing/delaying a peace officer or EMT. A week later, she was put on probation.
As for Ponsetto attacking a 14-year-old child who she believed stole her cell phone, she has been charged with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault, according to an official statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s office, The Hill reports.
Judge Michael Frishman granted Ponsetto supervised release without monetary bail. Also, Grammy award-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his son Keyon were granted orders of protection, the Washington Post adds.
The New York Post reports that Ponsetto has three open cases in California and will appear in court on March 29, 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office notes.
See the original footage of Ponsetto from Dec. 26 at the Arlo hotel.
