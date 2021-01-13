Black Special Police Officer Punches White Trump Supporter And Both Are Charged With Assault A Day Before Capitol Riot

Police in Washington D.C. have charged both women with simple assault after the two got into a fight as a Trump supporter allegedly provoked a Black special police officer causing her to physically defend herself the day before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral.

Ashanti Smith, an unarmed special police officer, says she was acting in self defense when she punched a white Donald Trump supporter who was spewing insults her way.

“It was a large group of protesters coming down, and they were screaming racial slurs and screaming, 'F Antifa, F Antifa,'” she told NBC Washington.

Smith says she was on break from her downtown D.C. security job last Tuesday (January 5) when the protesters questioned who she was with and why she was there.

“They didn't have masks,” she said. “They proceed to try to take my mask off of my face. I was on Instagram live just to protect myself and also show everyone what was going on.”

Freedom News TV captioned the clash just as Smith punched a Trump supporter who reached for her.