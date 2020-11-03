Trump Supporters Surround And Harass Black Woman In Bakersfield, California

A Black woman was allegedly harassed by a group of Trump supporters in Bakersfield, California. Video of the incident shows one man calling the woman the n-word, and she claims she was sprayed with bear mace.

Erika Harris recorded her run-in with the pro-Trump group on Sunday night (November 1). She says she was blocked from leaving a parking lot, and when she attempted to tell police what happened, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

In the footage, you can see the angry crowd approaching her car and demanding she get out while calling her explicit names. One man is even heard calling her the n-word.

As Harris leaves her vehicle, she’s confronted by a woman who appeared to try to take her phone. Another man, who appeared to be armed, told her to "come get it."

The video also shows a man spraying something into her car, which she later claimed was bear mace. When officers showed up, Harris, in the video, told them about the mace, but none appeared willing to help, with one officer claiming no crime was committed.

Harris claims pro-Trump folks have been protesting in her town for the past month, and to counter them, she decided to set up a Black Lives Matter demonstration nearby. Harris claims that was the reason she was targeted by the Trump-supporting group. In the video, you can hear many of them yelling at her about Black Lives Matter.

See what went down below.