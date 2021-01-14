Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Her Husband Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus After U.S. Capitol Siege

RELATED: Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Panic Buttons Were Ripped Out Of Office During Capitol Insurrection



“As my colleagues and I sought shelter from the white supremacist mob that violently attacked our seat of government, we were greeted by a different threat -- one posed by my callous Republican colleagues who, in this crowded confined space, repeatedly refused to wear masks when offered,” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Their arrogant disregard for the lives of others is infuriating, but not surprising, and we are seeing the consequences of it daily, as several of my colleagues — and now my husband — test positive for COVID-19.”



Pressley and others on her staff were moved to safety as hundreds ransacked the Capitol building, damaging offices, hallways and galleries. The violent incident led to the impeachment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, making him the first president to be impeached twice. Pressley said the risk of being corralled with so many people at once, was too much and she decided to leave the space.



“The second I realized our ‘safe room’ from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti-masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited,” she said. It is not clear where she sheltered next.



This comes just two days after her chief of staff Sarah Groh, told The Boston Globe that when staffers were barricading her office, they found that the panic buttons had been removed from her office. “Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit,” she said. Nobody has any clue how or why they went missing, or if someone removed them prior to the incident. They have since been replaced, CBS Boston reports.



Pressley said she and Harris are quarantining, and that she has tested negative for the disease. But she called for a mandate for the wearing of masks by all congressional members and staff. Harris was in Washington D.C. to attend his wife’s second congressional swearing-in ceremony.



At least four other lawmakers have tested positive since the insurrection at the capitol. Rep Adriano Espaillat, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Brad Schneider, and Rep. Bonnie Coleman all announced that they were diagnosed with the disease. Espiallat tested positive even though he has taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 23 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 385,000 have died due to COVID-19 complications.