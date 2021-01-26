Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Signs Contract With IMG Models

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman is continuing to climb the success ladder to kick off 2021 and is adding her new contract with IMG Models to the list.

The 22-year-old who recently captured the nation's attention after reciting her original piece, “The Hill We Climb,” at the presidential inauguration last week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gorman’s partnership with IMG in the fashion and beauty space will focus on building her visibility through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.