Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Signs Contract With IMG Models

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman is continuing to climb the success ladder to kick off 2021 and is adding her new contract with IMG Models to the list.
The 22-year-old who recently captured the nation's attention after reciting her original piece, “The Hill We Climb,” at the presidential inauguration last week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gorman’s partnership with IMG in the fashion and beauty space will focus on building her visibility through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.
Moments after the inauguration, Gorman headed to her Twitter to announce that her books had reached No. 1 and No. 2 on Amazon after only being listed for one day.
During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Gorman explained she has a mantra she repeats before every performance, “I am the daughter of Black writers. We are descended from freedom fighters who broke through chains and changed the world. They call me.”
According to the Associated Press, Gorman was contacted in late December by the Biden inauguration committee. Officials informed her that she’d been recommended by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
