Georgia Cops Caught On Bodycam Video Making Racist Comments About Stacey Abrams, Rayshard Brooks And Keisha Lance Bottoms

Hamilton, Georgia chief of police Gene Allmond has resigned, and patrolman John Brooks was fired after bodycam footage surfaced of them using racial slurs, WTVM reported on Friday (Jan. 29).

In the video, the two men are talking about the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police on June 12 in a Wendy’s parking lot after Brooks allegedly grabbed a police officer’s Taser.

“How come when you tase a [expletive] [N-word] it’s like you done killed him 27 time,” one of the officers, speaking off-camera, says.

Later in their conversation, one of the men uses a racial slur and sexual comments about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams.