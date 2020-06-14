Atlanta Erupts In Protests After Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Police

Protests escalated in Atlanta on Saturday night (June 13) after another unarmed Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by police the night before. Protestors blocked a major interstate highway demanding justice for Brooks, who was 27 years old. Tragically, Brooks would have spent the very next day celebrating his eldest daughter's eighth birthday, according to CNN, but he never made it to pick her up for her birthday party. Brooks also leaves behind two other daughters, ages one and two, as well as a 13-year-old stepson.

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Brooks was found asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru on University Avenue on Friday night forcing other customers to drive around him, reports CNN.

According to bodycam video, Brooks politely answered officers' questions, admitted to being intoxicated and asked to walk home. Officers, however, claimed that Brooks resisted arrest and somehow was able to break free after obtaining one of the officer’s stun guns. A cell phone video from a witness captured a struggle between two officers and Brooks, who eventually seems to break free and starts running away. According to the ongoing GBI investigation (via Newsweek), Brooks was able to take the Taser away from the officers, pointing it at them from a distance as he ran off.

Surveillance video provided by the GBI shows him running from the officers before falling to the ground. He was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died, the GBI says. One of the officers involved was treated for an injury and later released from the hospital. Brooks was not armed at the time he was fatally shot.