Trending:

Living the Dream: Mandela Barnes

Living the Dream: Mandela Barnes

As the first African-American to serve as a lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes advocates for those systematically left behind.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Mandela Barnes, named after South Africa freedom fighter and president Nelson Mandela, made history in 2018 as Wisconsin's first African American lieutenant governor. Barnes, 34, entered the political arena as a 25-year-old lawmaker in the Wisconsin Assembly, where he chaired the legislature's Black and Latino Caucus. During his two terms in office, he advocated for progressive economic policies and gun violence prevention.

Barnes, a Milwaukee native, grew up in the city's 53206 zip code, which he describes as "one of our nation's most impoverished and incarcerated areas." Before entering politics, Barnes was an organizer for the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH), an interfaith social justice organization. He's an HBCU Graduate of Alabama A&M University.

(Photo courtesy of BET Digital Design/Getty)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs