New York Attorney General Letitia James Explains The State’s Lawsuit Against The NYPD And The Need For Reform

In 2020, the streets of some of the country’s largest cities were filled with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, shouting for justice after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man whose life was taken while an officer tried to arrest him. New York, no stranger to protest marches, saw tens of thousands of people take to its streets over the course of several months.

Inevitably, those marching for justice and equal rights clashed with police. It resulted in thousands of arrests over the course of the year as additional protests ensured after the police shooting deaths of others like Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery by accused vigilantes in southeast Georgia.

As police confronted the unrest, further conflict erupted, which led to what activists and politicians called heavy handed policing and abuses of power. It also led to New York Attorney General Letitia James filing a lawsuit on January 14 against the NYPD and other parties, charging that officers caused major injuries to peaceful protesters and violated the civil rights of others who did nothing more than exercise their right to free speech and expression.

It’s one of several major lawsuits James has filed on behalf of the state of New York. Others include litigation against the National Rifle Association and an ongoing investigation into the financial dealings of former President Donald Trump’s organization.

The lawsuit against the NYPD, however, also names the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, and accuses all parties of failing to do the training and supervision necessary to prevent police misconduct against people who she says posed no threat.

“They were basically petitioning their government for change and racial reckoning,” said James, in an interview with BET.com. “Following the murder of George Floyd, we reviewed testimony of individuals and we've reviewed video and we were tasked with the responsibility of investigating police practices and their handling following those protests.

“We received more than 1,300 complaints and pieces of evidence shining a light on the NYPD's conduct,” she continued. “We held a three-day public hearing with testimony from more than 100 witnesses. We also heard the testimony of police commissioner [Dermot] Shea and his testimony stood in contrast to the testimony of those 100 witnesses. And after reviewing all of these complaints and evidence, there's no question that the NYPD blatantly violated the constitutional rights of New Yorkers and its own internal policies.”