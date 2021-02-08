Living the Dream: Abby Phillip

Journalist Abby Phillip has made great strides in her career at a time when there's a stunning lack of diversity in newsrooms. Most recently, CNN named her the anchor of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip and its senior political correspondent. As a political analyst, she speaks truths that might otherwise be ignored. "Black women did that," she stated during a panel discussion of the network's 2020 election coverage of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' victory.

Phillip is a Harvard University graduate and the daughter of Trinidadian immigrants. After graduating in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in government, her first journalism job was as a White House reporter and blogger for Politico. She then went to ABC News and was a digital reporter for politics.

Phillip later worked at The Washington Post and was hired at CNN in 2017. Her first book is due for release in 2022. The Dream Deferred explores Jesse Jackson's 1988 presidential run and its impact on the Democratic Party and Black political power.