‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Whose Hair Experiment Went Viral Threatens To Sue Company

Written by Paul Meara

Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral for spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair, is reportedly still in agony after taking a weekend trip to the emergency room. According to TMZ, she’s threatening a possible lawsuit against the adhesive company. Brown’s ordeal started about a month ago, when she used the strong adhesive to secure her wig after she ran out of her usual hair glue. Last week, she took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas. Gorilla Glue even tweeted some advice after Brown’s story went viral:

On Saturday (Feb. 6), Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation. She claims the nurse who was treating her gave her acetone and saline water to replicate the treatment at home. She later posted a video of another woman, a TikTok user named Juanita Brown, applying the liquids to her head. It’s not clear if the home treatment worked. RELATED: Viral Tik Tok Shows Woman Using Gorilla Glue Spray On Her Hair Brown’s hair has been rock solid for almost a month after using Gorilla Glue Spray instead of normal hair spray. TMZ reports she’s hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. Gorilla Glue issued an official statement via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 8), reading in part: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Tessica Brown has also started a GoFundMe account, raising over $9,000 in just a day. Social media reactions to her plight have gone from shock, to sympathy, to skepticism over her motives.