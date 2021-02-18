VP Kamala Harris Discusses Reopening Schools In First Interview Since Being Sworn Into Office

The Biden-Harris administration is facing increasing pressure to reopen schools as the battle against the coronavirus continues. In Vice President Kamala Harris’ first interview since being sworn into office, she detailed the plan to reopen safely.

In a Feb. 17 virtual sit down with Savannah Guthrie on Today, Harris said, "Our goal is that, as many [kindergarten through eighth-grade] schools as possible will reopen within the first 100 days. Our goal is that it will be five days a week. So we have to work to achieve that goal. But our goal is the goal of parents.”

Harris also stressed the importance of making teachers a priority, "Teachers are critical to our children's development. They should be able to teach in a safe place and expand the minds and the opportunities of our children. Teachers should be a priority, along with other front line workers."

Guthrie tried to bait Vice President Harris to discuss Trump’s impeachment trial, a question she quickly dismissed by saying, "I'm focused on what we need to do to get relief to American families.”

As for the vaccines, Harris said by the summer the administration hopes every American will have access to the vaccine.

Watch the interview below: