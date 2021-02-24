Trending:

Slate Podcast Host Suspended Over Racial Slur Debate

Podcast streaming at home. Audio studio with laptop, microphone with pop filter and headphones on white table against black wall with warm lights. Blogger concept.

Slate Podcast Host Suspended Over Racial Slur Debate

Mike Pesca, host of the ‘The Gist,’ will be off the air indefinitely.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Mike Pesca, host of the Slate.com podcast The Gist, has reportedly been suspended after he debated with colleagues whether non-Black people should be allowed to quote certain racial slurs.

According to The New York Times, Pesca, who is white, was suspended indefinitely after debating via Slack regarding Times reporter Donald McNeil, who was recently suspended for repeatedly using a racial slur during a 2019 student trip.

Pesca reportedly argued there were contexts in which the slur could be used. the Times reports Dan Check, Slate's chief executive, ended the discussion.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Reveals She Was Once Suspended Without Pay For Discussing Her Plastic Surgery

“While I can’t get into specific allegations that are under investigation, I can confirm this was not a decision based around making an isolated abstract argument in a Slack channel," Slate spokeswoman Katie Rayford told the Times.

Rayford also confirmed an investigation has been opened.

“I hate the idea of things that are beyond debate and things that cannot be said,” Pesca said, according to the Times.

In 2019, Slate reportedly introduced a policy that requires on-air staff to discuss the use of racist terms before recording podcasts.

Photo: Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news