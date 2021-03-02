6 Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Because Of Racist Images

After racist and insensitive images were detected in six Dr. Seuss books, they will no longer be published, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy confirmed on Tuesday (March 2).

The books that will no longer be published are “If I Ran the Zoo,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer,” the Associated Press reports.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told AP in a statement. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

RELATED: Why This Scene In ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Could Be Racist