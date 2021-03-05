Prosecutors Move To Permanently Dismiss Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend

Prosecutors in Kentucky are moving to permanently dismiss criminal charges against Kenneth Walker, the live-in boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was present when Louisville police shot and killed her.

The news comes after nearly a year of legal battles for him, including accusations that he tried to harm the officers. If the charges are dismissed by the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney, Walker will be unable to be recharged for the crimes. The motion is scheduled to be presented on March 8.

Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after allegedly opening fire on and wounding Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly last March during a raid at Taylor’s apartment. During the no-knock warrant raid, which turned out to be a botched action -- the suspect they were looking for was already in custody -- police fatally wounded Taylor.

Walker said he initially believed the raid was a home invasion, and his attorneys say he acted in self-defense. He was jailed after the incident and filed a lawsuit over his arrest in September. In October, Mattingly filed a lawsuit against Walker for emotional distress, assault and battery.

In May, the charges against Walker were dropped, but without prejudice, which means he could face the same charges again.

In the motion filed this week, prosecutors say investigations "into this matter have concluded and no new information relevant to the charges against (Walker) in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

Steve Romines, Walker's attorney, told CBS News his client is relieved by the news.

"After the worst year of [Walker's] life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense," Romines said. "He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they've caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens."

