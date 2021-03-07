NYC Mom Slams High School Son’s Rap Video Economics Lesson

A New York City mother, working from home during the pandemic, hit the roof on Feb. 24, when she overheard rap music bumping from her high school son’s computer during a Zoom remote economics class at A-TECH High School in Brooklyn.
The Queens mom, whose name was not revealed, did a double-take when she overheard “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” (C.R.E.A.M.) by Wu-Tang Clan, and “Money, Power, Respect” by The Lox and immediately confronted the teacher, Deyate Hagood for wasting valuable instructional time, according to the New York Post.
“You have rap videos using N-words, talking about whores and b****es and selling drugs,” she can be seen screaming at the computer camera that was videotaped by her son. “I’m working from home, and this is what I’m hearing my kid in his senior year learning in class.”
The incident underscores complaints about the new reality of school for some students, who are stuck watching computer screens with little to no instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During instruction, Haygood could be heard, in part, tackling the concepts for the song, “C.R.E.A.M,” whose lyrics start with “What that [N-word] want God? Word up, look out for the cops. Word up, two for fives over here baby. Word up, two for fives them n—-s got garbage down the way, word up.”
“Are they saying money gives you some sort of status?” Haygood asks the class. “Do you think people who have money have power, too? Is that something we can say?”
Without a successful response from students, Haygood continues to push, asking: “What are they trying to say in the video?’
A student answered, “I don’t know, you got to be a drug dealer to have money, power and respect.”
Hagood pushed further, “Just that? Is that a beneficial way to live our lives, though?”
The mom called the lesson “pathetic,” the Post writes.
