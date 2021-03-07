NYC Mom Slams High School Son’s Rap Video Economics Lesson

A New York City mother, working from home during the pandemic, hit the roof on Feb. 24, when she overheard rap music bumping from her high school son’s computer during a Zoom remote economics class at A-TECH High School in Brooklyn.

The Queens mom, whose name was not revealed, did a double-take when she overheard “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” (C.R.E.A.M.) by Wu-Tang Clan, and “Money, Power, Respect” by The Lox and immediately confronted the teacher, Deyate Hagood for wasting valuable instructional time, according to the New York Post.

“You have rap videos using N-words, talking about whores and b****es and selling drugs,” she can be seen screaming at the computer camera that was videotaped by her son. “I’m working from home, and this is what I’m hearing my kid in his senior year learning in class.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Opens Up About Sasha and Malia’s Remote Learning During Pandemic