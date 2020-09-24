Michelle Obama Opens Up About Sasha and Malia’s Remote Learning During Pandemic

Children around the country have adjusted to a new reality where remote learning has taken the place of in-person instruction at many schools and colleges. The prospect of working from home can be exciting and intimidating the same time, depending on who you ask. But according to former First Lady Michelle Obama, her daughters are learning to navigate this new reality, regardless of what it brings, because it’s much safer.

RELATED LINK: Michelle Obama Says ‘We Could’ve Never Gotten Away With’ What Trump Does

In a recent Instagram Live conversation with Jennifer Lopez about topics such as voting, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Michelle Obama explained that Sasha and Malia Obama are in the process of remote learning and that it’s admittedly different than what they’re used to. “My girls are studying from home,” she said. “We’re itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe.”