Oprah Interview: Prince William Responds To Racism Allegations, Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Following Meghan Markle’s reports of racism that she experienced from the royal family while serving as the Duchess of Sussex during a jaw-dropping interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Cambridge has addressed such claims.

According to the BBC, Prince William— Duke of Cambridge, responded to a question asked by a reporter in Stratford, East London on Thursday (March 11).

“Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?” the reporter asked.

The duke replied, “We're very much not a racist family.”

