Oprah Interview: Prince William Responds To Racism Allegations, Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Following Meghan Markle’s reports of racism that she experienced from the royal family while serving as the Duchess of Sussex during a jaw-dropping interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Cambridge has addressed such claims.
According to the BBC, Prince William— Duke of Cambridge, responded to a question asked by a reporter in Stratford, East London on Thursday (March 11).
“Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?” the reporter asked.
The duke replied, “We're very much not a racist family.”
Prince William was also asked if he had spoken to his brother, Prince Harry since the explosive Oprah interview.
“No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do,” he said.
Prince William is not the first from the Royal family to make an appearance following the CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special that aired on Sunday (March 7).
Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who, at one point, stopped talking to his son Prince Harry, was captured on video at a new vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London on March 9. He, however, avoided questions about the interview, the BBC writes.
The photo op comes two days after Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
Harry declined to share the details of conversations or disclose who made the offensive remarks but did admit, “I was a bit shocked.”
(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
