Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Admits To Extramarital Affair

Derrick Jaxn, a highly respected social media relationship guru, is responding to claims he was having an affair with another woman while still being married to his wife, Da’Naia Broadus.

A woman named Candice De Mederios told blogger Tasha K earlier this month that she had an affair with Jaxn, who she claims flew her down to Miami for a weekend getaway in July 2020. Now, Jaxn is speaking his piece and says he was at the end of his relationship with his wife.

Via a nearly 30-minute YouTube video, the best-selling author said he and his wife had unofficially separated around early February 2020.

“I said, ‘look, I don’t think that this is going to work, separation. We had some challenges before that. February 4, I gave my life to Christ. I said, ‘God, I can’t handle this. I need you to come in and help me out,’” he explained. “That was February 4, the exact same day Da’Naia, my wife, packed up the kids and left the crib and went 1,500 miles away to her mom’s crib.”

Jaxn said they were unable to restore their marriage despite discussion and counseling.

RELATED: 'We've Been Separated': J.R. Smith Responds To Cheating Accusations

“June, we talking about my birthday,” he continued. “She basically lets me know there’s no plan for her to be around on my birthday, OK. Now I’m in screw-it mode, F-it mode. I’m hitting up old chicks. I really don’t care at this point. I don’t care about my reputation. I don’t care about the business. I don’t care about any of that.”

Later in the video, he says he’s eliminating things and people that didn’t align with his views in order to get his life back together. Candice, he claims, fits that category. He also says he never had sex with Candice eventhough they “had a sexual relationship.”

“I never slept with her. Our relationship was sexual in nature from day one. I’ve been acquainted with her nine or ten years or something like that. It was like through Twitter, but I did not sleep with her,” Jaxn relayed. “I didn’t sleep with her or anyone for that matter because … I gotta get deep. I’m not able to perform when I’m super stressed. I didn’t have confidence that I could do something in that capacity. That’s why I hit her up instead of someone that I had actually with. I hit her up because we’ve always been able to do that — just keep in contact, just talk, just flirt and keep at that.”

Watch the full video below.