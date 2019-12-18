'We've Been Separated': J.R. Smith Responds To Cheating Accusations

Written by Jarod Hector

J.R. Smith and his “estranged” wife, Jewel Harris, have decided to make the intimate affairs of their marriage public.

In a video posted to Harris’ Instagram account, she is praying and addressing the rumors of J.R. cheating with actress Candice Patton. Smith responded with a story on Instagram saying they have been separated for months.

“We are all hurting,” Harris says. “Everybody is hurting. Not just me, but my husband, he’s hurting. And Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting. I pray, Lord Father God, for Candice that you please just mend her heart, Lord Father God. For her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man. I pray you give her grace and mercy.” But J.R. wasn’t here for Jewel’s prayer confessional.

So if they’ve been separated for months, does that mean J.R. can do whatever he wants? If so, then the alleged affair with actress Candice Patton is OK? At this point it’s all conjecture, and he said, she said. What do you all think?