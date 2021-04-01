Mysterious Murder Of Nigerian Beauty Queen And PhD Student In Philadelphia Raises Questions

Najeebat Sule, a former Nigerian beauty queen and PhD student, was shot and killed while sitting in her car in front of her family’s home on March 12. She was 24.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sule, who was known by her loved ones as Najee, was killed shortly before 6 pm. Her parents are now in hiding out of fear for their lives.

Nearly three weeks have passed and police say they have not found a motive and have made no arrests.

“I can’t think of anything that would make anyone want to kill her,” Sule's close friend Habibat Magaji told the newspaper.

Magaji was one of the last people to have seen Sule alive before she was gunned down. The two spent the night at her home, watching Netflix and eating snacks.

Less than a full day later, Sule was sitting in her vehicle texting Magaji, when an unidentified man walked up to the vehicle and shot her several times.

Adewale Sule, Najeebat father, said he heard the gunfire and bolted out of the house just in time to see the suspect fire the last shots at his daughter.

“I saw the guy shooting my daughter,” he said to the Enquirerer. “He shot the last round and I pursued him. He ran back to his car.”

Najeebat was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Sule had recently earned a Master’s degree in public health from West Chester University and was pursuing a doctorate. In 2019, she was crowned second runner-up at the Miss Nigeria International pageant.

Sule and her family immigrated to Philadelphia from their native Nigeria in the early 2000s.