Arizona Middle School Employee Caught On Camera Using The N-Word

An Arizona middle school employee was recently caught on camera using the n-word.

According to Phoenix’s 3TV, the video was taken inside of a Vista Verde Middle School school bus. The staff member can be heard saying: "I don't want to hear the N***** word anymore." The clip is only three seconds so it doesn’t have much context.

The staff member seems to be trying to prevent students from using the racial slur, but some parents are wondering why the school official had to say the word to get his point across.

RELATED: High School Girls Basketball Announcer Calls Team N-Word For Kneeling

"This is a very, very pivotal point for kids, and they really need adults to be strong role models. And it is shocking and it is wrong under any circumstance,” Jodi Light, an after-school enrichment teacher with the district, said, according to the news station. “It's not appropriate. Teachers, principals... they should be very sensitive and very self-aware, and it is damaging for all kids to hear that word in the air.”

The Paradise Valley Unified School District says the incident is under investigation and the staff member has not returned to the school.