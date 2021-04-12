Virginia Police Officer Fired After Black Army Lieutenant Pepper-Spraying Incident

Police in the town of Windsor, Virginia released a statement on Sunday (April 11), acknowledging the “unfortunate events that transpired” regarding the pepper-spraying and arrest of U.S. Army Medical Corps Lieutenant Caron Nazario.

The department also announced the firing of officer Joe Gutierrez over the December 5 incident. After an internal investigation, the town said Guttierrez did not follow department policy. According to CBS News, they did not provide any further information on the second officer, Daniel Crocker, involved in the incident, but did say the department is requiring additional training.

Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two officers, who allegedly pulled him over in his car, drew their guns before pepper spraying and knocking him onto the ground.

In the lawsuit, Second Lt. Caron Nazario claims that Windsor police racially profiled him and threatened to kill him in actions that might have negatively affected his military career, according to Newsweek.

The incident was recorded both in body camera footage and on Nazario's cellphone. Video of the event was shared online on Friday, and the officers have drawn widespread criticism.