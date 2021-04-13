Trending:

Florida Woman Threatened To Assassinate Kamala Harris

The Secret Service reportedly intervened.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

A Florida woman reportedly sent videos to her imprisoned spouse in which she threatened to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris.

A complaint filed in South Florida federal court reveals Niviane Petit Phelps of Miami Gardens allegedly said on the video, “If I see you in the street, I’m gonna kill your ass Kamala Harris.” And in another: “I’m going to the gun range, just for your ass.”

The video is dated Feb. 18, 2021 and the complaint says she warned: “50 days from today, mark this day down, stupid b***h, Kamala f****n’ Harris vice president. You gonna f****n’ die 50 days from today, I swear to f****n’ God.”

Photos intercepted by prison authorities show Phelps posing at a gun range while holding a pistol and standing next to a target with bullet holes.

According to the complaint, Secret Service agents showed up at Phelps’ home less than two weeks after applying for a concealed carry permit. Phelps reportedly told the agents she didn’t believe the vice president was “actually Black” and that she didn’t like the way she held her purse during Inauguration Day.

Phelps claims she was “past it” and has no intention of going to Washington D.C. to carry out the previously described plan.

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

