Texas Students Disciplined For Social Media ‘Slave Trade’

A group of students at an Aledo, Texas school pretended to sell their Black classmates via a “slave auction” on social media. Now they’re being disciplined.

According to the Star-Telegram, the Aledo Independent School District learned of an incident where the students at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus cyber bullied and harassed students for being Black. District Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn claims an investigation has been launched that involved law enforcement.

Details surrounding the incident were not provided, except that they learned of it more than two weeks ago. Local activists told the newspaper that a group of students set up the slave auction that involved a Snapchat group with various names and prices they were willing to spend on a peer. A racial slur was also involved.

Tony Crawford, an activist and organizer for Parker County Progressives, said the situation was “another in a long line of incidents that are swept under the rug.”

“Can you imagine what it’s like for somebody to put a price on your head?” he told the Star-Telegram. “I cannot imagine the embarrassment and hurt that people you might be friends with are having that conversation.”

The school district didn’t specify the disciplinary actions they took.

“There is no room for racism or hatred in the Aledo ISD, period,” Bohn said in the statement. “Using inappropriate, offensive and racially charged language and conduct is completely unacceptable and is prohibited by district policy.”

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Carolyn Ansley wrote that “an incident of cyberbullying and harassment” led to conversations about how inappropriate and hurtful language can impact others and “made it clear that statements and conduct that targets a student because of his or her race is not only prohibited but also has a profound impact on the victims.”