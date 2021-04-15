Man Arrested For Killing Black Trans Woman He Met On A Dating Site

Dominique Lucious, a Black transgender woman, was killed in Springfield, Missouri, after meeting a man on the Plenty of Fish dating site. According to Human Rights Campaign, the 26-year-old is the 14th trans or gender nonbinary person to be murdered in 2021.

The Ozarks Independent reports Lucious allegedly met 28-year-old Charles Nelson on April 9; police received a 911 call around 6:51 a.m. about a shooting at a residence. When officers arrived, Lucious was found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. Lucious was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness was reportedly in the apartment and saw a “Black or Hispanic” male with a gun standing over Lucious. The man told the witness not to look at him as he ran away.

Springfield Police announced on Facebook that Nelson was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail for 2nd Degree Murder.

