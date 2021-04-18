Black Family To Regain Ownership Of Multimillion Dollar California Beach Property

The family of two Black California entrepreneurs, Charles and Willa Bruce, will reclaim ownership of the $75 million dollar Manhattan Beach property after institutional racism and harassment by the Ku Klux Klan forced their relatives to sell the land for a small fee.

The family owned several luxurious beachfront properties in North America, nearly a century ago, including the Manhattan Beach property in the 1920s, the Black Information Network writes. But due to racial segregation, harassment from white neighbors and the KKK, the city took the property away through eminent domain in 1924. Now, Los Angeles County is closing in on a deal to return the land to the Bruce family.

