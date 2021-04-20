Chicago Girl, 7, Shot And Killed In McDonald’s Drive-Thru

On Sunday (April 18), a seven-year-old girl was shot and killed in broad daylight in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane on the West Side of Chicago.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the young girl as Jaslyn Adams. According to WBBM, she was shot multiple times at 4:18 p.m. local time and was rushed to Stroger hospital by a police vehicle on the scene. Adams’ 29-year-old father was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

“It’s really emotional now for my family,” Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, told the news station. “She was just … sweet and outgoing. Really talkative, really lovable.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the incident in a statement on Twitter, saying she is “heartbroken and angered” following the news of the shooting. She also called it “unthinkable act of violence” that “has no place here.”