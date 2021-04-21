Man Who Pointed Assault Rifle At Black Lives Matter Protesters Looking At Possible Senate Run

Mark McCloskey, a Missouri man who went viral after he and his wife were recorded pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer, is looking at a possible Senate run.

A personal-injury lawyer, McCloskey told Politico that a Senate run is a “consideration.”

Mark and his wife Patricia were indicted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. The GOP have since propped them up as an example of “stand your ground,” a law that is active in many states across the country, including Missouri.

If McCloskey does decide to jump into the Missouri Senate race, he’d be going up against incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt. The GOP is already grappling with the candidacy of former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2018 over allegations he had an affair with his hairdresser and blackmailed and sexually assaulted her.

The McCloskeys spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention and were supported by former President Trump, who said it was “disgraceful” that they were being charged.