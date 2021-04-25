Chicago Teen Charged In Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl Killed At McDonald’s Drive-Thru

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was slain on April 18 as her father visited a McDonald's drive-thru.

Marion Lewis was charged Saturday (April 24) with murder, among 16 other charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and robbery, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said at a news conference, according to NBC 5 Chicago. The child’s 29-year-old father was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

Lewis’ came after police shot and wounded Lewis Thursday (April 22) during a wild chase on a Chicago expressway, and followed an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

