Horse Owned By Breonna Taylor’s Lawyer And Named ‘Breonna’ Wins During Kentucky Derby Week

An attorney on the team working with the family of Breonna Taylor was inspired enough to name one of his racehorses, “Breonna.” The horse made it into the winner’s circle last Thursday at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby week, according to WLKY.
Sam Aguiar and his wife, who own the mare, posted on Facebook, "Any time we win a horse race is exciting, but it takes it to a new level when you name your horse Breonna in honor of #BreonnaTaylor, the horse wins at Churchill Downs on Derby week and you hear so many people #SayHerName."
Aguiar represented the Taylor family in its lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD officers raided Taylor's home on March 13, 2020 in a no-knock raid. After knocking down the door with a battering ram, they fatally shot Taylor in her home.
There is an ongoing civil rights investigation into the shooting by the FBI. In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced its own investigation of the LMPD.
