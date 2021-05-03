Horse Owned By Breonna Taylor’s Lawyer And Named ‘Breonna’ Wins During Kentucky Derby Week

An attorney on the team working with the family of Breonna Taylor was inspired enough to name one of his racehorses, “Breonna.” The horse made it into the winner’s circle last Thursday at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby week, according to WLKY.

Sam Aguiar and his wife, who own the mare, posted on Facebook, "Any time we win a horse race is exciting, but it takes it to a new level when you name your horse Breonna in honor of #BreonnaTaylor, the horse wins at Churchill Downs on Derby week and you hear so many people #SayHerName."