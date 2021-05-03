Buffalo Mayor Meets With Family Of Missing Student Saniyya Dennis

It’s been over a week since Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis was last seen. Now, the city’s mayor is meeting with her parents and offering his support.

Buffalo State University Police, according to WIVB, say the 19-year-old sophomore was last seen leaving her dorm on April 24. She was then later captured on video at a bus terminal.

Dennis’ family has been critical of investigators’ efforts and Mayor Byron Brown over a lack of answers. Brown claims their meeting has helped.

“It was a good meeting with the parents, but obviously they are deeply concerned with the whereabouts of their daughter, and the parents are here in town from New York City to do every single thing that they can to aid in the investigation,” said Mayor Brown, according to the news station.

Dennis’ family has been searching the Niagara Falls area since learning her phone last pinged there near an area called Goat Island.

According to WKBW, during a Friday press conference, Saniyya’s sister said it’s out of her character to go missing. “This is not like her. This is not of her nature. My mother says she's a creature of habit.”

Buffalo State University Police is reportedly leading the investigation. Police urge anyone with information about Saniyya's whereabouts to call 716-878-6333 or email police at police@buffalostate.edu.

You can also call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.