Four-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Racks Up $2.6K Worth Of SpongeBob Popsicles

Noah Bryant may need his mom to clean out her freezer for more space.
The four-year-old boy recently went a little overboard by buying over $2,600 worth of nonrefundable SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles on Amazon.
To recoup the lost cash, Bryant’s mother reportedly set up a GoFundMe page. According to its description, Bryant is a diehard cartoon fan who “managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth” of the pop-pelangers from Amazon and “had them sent to his Auntie’s house.”
“In case you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles,” Katie Schloss, a first-year masters degree candidate at the NYU Silver School of Social Work, said of her graduate school friend’s son, via an Instagram post.
Amazon will reportedly not refund any of the money for the popsicles. Noah’s mom, Jennifer Bryant, originally thought she’d have to foot the bill by herself. Luckily, the crowdsourcing campaign was able to not only recoup the money, but helped Jennifer come out ahead. As it turns out, the GoFundMe has raised over $6,500 as of Thursday afternoon.
Bryant is a 44-year-old mother of three who is also pursuing a masters in social work at NYU, so every dollar donated will be put to good use. According to Bryant, she didn’t know how she was “going to be able to pay this off.” Additionally, she has “student loans and all of her family’s other expenses,” Schloss wrote on the GoFundMe.
“Thank you so much for your mind-blowing generosity,” wrote Noah’s mother an updated version of the page. Bryant added that the extra donations will go toward “education and additional supports” for her son, who is living with autism spectrum disorder.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
