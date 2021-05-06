Four-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Racks Up $2.6K Worth Of SpongeBob Popsicles

Noah Bryant may need his mom to clean out her freezer for more space.

The four-year-old boy recently went a little overboard by buying over $2,600 worth of nonrefundable SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles on Amazon.

To recoup the lost cash, Bryant’s mother reportedly set up a GoFundMe page. According to its description, Bryant is a diehard cartoon fan who “managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth” of the pop-pelangers from Amazon and “had them sent to his Auntie’s house.”

“In case you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles,” Katie Schloss, a first-year masters degree candidate at the NYU Silver School of Social Work, said of her graduate school friend’s son, via an Instagram post.