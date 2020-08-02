Toddler Devours Beyoncé ‘Black Is King’ Choreography And Sets The Internet On Fire

This will make your entire week.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Grey Skye Evans sure makes it look easy. The 6-year-old social media phenomenon is getting a lot of love on Instagram for her performance of a bit of choreography from Beyoncé‘s recently-released Black Is King.

 

Grey is a social media influencer who’s doing quite well. She’s barely out of kindergarten and already has more than 537,000 Instagram followers on her thisisgreysworld account and 127,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, Grey’s World.

RELATED: Black Twitter Goes Crazy Over Blue Ivy’s Cameo in Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

Her body of work includes an assortment of dance and hip-hop videos, as well as toy promotions.

“I like doing the Instagram part and I like making money,” Grey told Romper. “I save it in my piggy bank or in the big bank — I’m not allowed to spend it.”
 

Screenshot from video by Grey Skye Evans via Instagram

