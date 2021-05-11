Trending:

Michelle Obama Has One Rule For Hanging Out With Her Family

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Former US President Barack Obama and Former US First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Wanna hang out with the former First Family? You’ve got to do one thing and it’s really rather simple.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

If you want to visit with the Obama family, they have one simple rule: You must be vaccinated for COVID-19.

During an interview with Gayle King in an interview that aired Monday (May 10) on ”CBS This Morning”, former First Lady Michelle Obama explained her reasoning behind the rule.

"You wanna hang out with us? Get your vaccine," Mrs. Obama said to King. "Get all of it. Finish it up. And then we can talk. So I urge everybody out there within the sound of our voices, please, please get the vaccine. It's time.”

When King responded by saying some Americans are "scared" or simply refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine, Obama urged them to consider the research and science behind the vaccine’s safeness.

"All I can say is that I have tried to live a life where I don't lie to people," Obama, who received her shot in March, said. "And the science behind a vaccine is the same science that's behind aspirin and insulin."

Both Michelle and Barack Obama have been staunch proponents of getting vaccinated in order to return things to normal. Through a TikTok video last month, the former president urged people to "get the vaccine as soon as you can." Mr. and Mrs. Obama also appeared in a PSA in March alongside former presidents and first ladies from both sides of the isle, stressing the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

