The family of of George Floyd comes to the podium to speak during the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. - George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday in his Houston hometown, the culmination of a long farewell to the 46-year-old African American whose death in custody ignited global protests against police brutality and racism.Thousands of well-wishers filed past Floyd's coffin in a public viewing a day earlier, as a court set bail at $1 million for the white officer charged with his murder last month in Minneapolis. (Photo by Godofredo A. VASQUEZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden To Host Family Of George Floyd At White House

The meeting comes on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

President Joe Biden is scheduled to host George Floyd’s family at the White House on Tuesday (May 25) on the first anniversary of his death, according to the Associated Press.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered few details about the meeting or what would be discussed, the report notes.

The move comes as Congress discusses a police reform bill named in honor of  Floyd, which is known as the George Floyd in Policing Act, but talks have stalled. Biden had previously set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the deadline for the bill’s passage.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds by federal officers and end qualified immunity for law enforcement against civil lawsuits. It would also create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability. The House version of the bill passed in March, but faces a much tougher road in the evenly-divided Senate.

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April on multiple charges stemming from Floyd’s death.

Photo: GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

