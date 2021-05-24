Louisiana State Police Release Disturbing Footage of Ronald Greene’s Violent Arrest

After more than two years, Louisiana State Police have released the body cam footage of the May 10, 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, in which he pleaded for mercy from officers before he was tased, according to ABC News.

The disturbing video depicts what was seen in the leaked in video obtained by the Associated Press. It shows Greene’s door opening and a taser going off. "OK, OK," he is heard saying. "I'm sorry. I'm scared. Officer, I'm scared. I'm your brother. I'm scared."

An officer approaches Green’s car with his weapon drawn. "Let me see your f*****g hands m****rf****r."

RELATED: Police Told Ronald Greene’s Family He Died In Wreck, But Video Shows Officers Kicking, Tasing Him

After being tased, Greene can be heard moaning while still on the ground and being put in handcuffs by an officer while another kicks him several times. One cop can be heard saying, "I've got blood all over me, I hope this guy ain't got f*****g AIDS," as Greene continues to moan. Greene is also dragged at one point in the video.



"It's unfortunate that the path to get here today has taken this long, but we're at a point where we can hopefully provide you some information and offer some insight into the processes and developments as to the case, and our department,” said Louisiana State Police Col Lamar Davis, who took over the agency in October 2019 at at May 21 press briefing before the release of the footage. “Some evidence has been released to the media without the approval of LSP, and that evidence is now being provided to the public in its full capacity and context."

It’s unknown who or how the original footage was leaked to the Associated Press, however, the outlet also reports Greene was left lying face down and moaning for more than nine minutes while officers used sanitized wipes to clean blood off themselves.

According to a preliminary report, Louisiana State Police claimed Greene died due to an auto accident after a high speed chase, which now appears to be false. The initial state police report does not mention state troopers using force or an arrest.

RELATED: Police Brutality Caught On Camera: 22 Videos That Explain Why Black Lives Matter

The LSP’s report said two officers pursued a vehicle being driven by Greene following an attempt to pull over Greene for an unspecified traffic violation and the pursuit ended when Greene crashed his vehicle.

In May 2020, Greene’s daughter filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the officers and claimed her father was "brutalized by Louisiana State Police and Union Parish Deputy Officers which caused his death."

According to CNN, a report from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division revealed that Greene died on the way to the hospital.