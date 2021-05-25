Michigan Father Of 5 Dies From COVID-19, Didn’t Feel Comfortable Getting The Vaccine

After not feeling comfortable getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a father of five from Michigan has died.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Antwone Rivers and his wife Hollie Rivers of Lincoln Park, both refused the vaccination. As she now grieves the loss of her husband, Hollie wants to share their story in the hopes that others will not make the same mistake.

Antwone, 39, a manager at Precision Vehicle Logistics, started getting sick in April, Hollie shared. The couple soon found out that they both tested for COVID-19.

Having no underlying health conditions, Hollie said that a week into them both having COVID, her husband started to feel worse, when she started to feel better. That’s when she took him to the hospital.