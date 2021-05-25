Michigan Father Of 5 Dies From COVID-19, Didn’t Feel Comfortable Getting The Vaccine

After not feeling comfortable getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a father of five from Michigan has died.
According to Fox 2 Detroit, Antwone Rivers and his wife Hollie Rivers of Lincoln Park, both refused the vaccination. As she now grieves the loss of her husband, Hollie wants to share their story in the hopes that others will not make the same mistake.
Antwone, 39, a manager at Precision Vehicle Logistics, started getting sick in April, Hollie shared. The couple soon found out that they both tested for COVID-19.
Having no underlying health conditions, Hollie said that a week into them both having COVID, her husband started to feel worse, when she started to feel better. That’s when she took him to the hospital.
RELATED: Married Couple Of 33 Years Dies From COVID-19 Just A Day Apart
Antowne was later put on a ventilator.
On May 13, he lost his battle to the coronavirus and his wife says that every organ in her husband’s body started shutting down, except his liver.
Despite not wanting the COVID vaccine, Hollie says that the couple took the coronavirus seriously and wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines.
“Two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about [COVID] … saying maybe we should get vaccinated and not it’s like a big loss for everybody,” she says.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Rivers’ children.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by: Getty Images)
COMMENTS