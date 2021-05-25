Trending:

George Floyd’s Brother Terrence Floyd Speaks About His Brother and the Search for Justice

Unexpectedly thrust into the latest phase of the Civil Rights movement, the Floyd family have become leaders. Terrence Floyd gives his view on the past year.

Written by Madison J. Gray

One year ago, George Floyd lost his life while Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. That instance caused the world to explode with anger over police brutality, with thousands of demonstrators making their voices heard and forcing politicians, corporations and society at large to take notice. 

But Floyd’s death also meant that  a brother, father, uncle and friend was taken from his loved ones. Earlier this month, his younger brother Terrence spoke from his home in New York with BET.com Senior Editor Madison J. Gray about his brother, their family and the impact that his death has had on them and the world.

 

