‘Happy Heavenly Birthday’: Beyoncé, Michelle Obama Honor Breonna Taylor’s 28th Birthday

Over the weekend, several Black celebrities took to social media to celebrate what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 28th Birthday on Saturday, June 5.

Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Viola Davis wished Taylor a happy birthday, according to Complex. The emergency room technician was just 26 when she was shot and killed by officers in Louisville, Ky., on March 13, 2020, during a botched raid in her own apartment. The slaying sparked protests around the nation against police violence.

