‘Happy Heavenly Birthday’: Beyoncé, Michelle Obama Honor Breonna Taylor’s 28th Birthday

Over the weekend, several Black celebrities took to social media to celebrate what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 28th Birthday on Saturday, June 5.
Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Viola Davis wished Taylor a happy birthday, according to Complex. The emergency room technician was just 26 when she was shot and killed by officers in Louisville, Ky., on March 13, 2020, during a botched raid in her own apartment. The slaying sparked protests around the nation against police violence.
Family, celebrities, and supporters called for reforms as her death became a rallying call for criminal justice reform. As a result, celebrities, loved ones, and supporters alike remembered her on her birthday. Events were scheduled around Louisville, including a party.
Tyrone Bell, Taylor’s uncle, spoke to PEOPLE about his niece and how he planned to honor her birthday.
"She loved to have fun, and she loved for her family to come together and celebrate everything," Bell tells the publication. "So, we are going to do that for her.”
Taylor’s death, along with those of George Floyd and Ahmaud Marbury, ignited a wave of protests in summer 2020. Taylor’s death was remembered specifically not only because of the specific details of the murder but also an internet-wide campaign to arrest the police officers who were involved. To this day, only one police officer was arrested and charged for “Wanton Endangerment.”
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
