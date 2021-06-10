Trending:

Chicago PD Investigating Women Twerking On A Police SUV

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: Ford Explorer based Police Interceptors sit in a police station parking lot on August 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Police departments are beginning to take the SUVs out of service because the say fumes from the exhaust system are seeping into the SUVs passenger compartment and making officers sick. Ford claims 61% market share for sales to law enforcement agencies with its Explorer SUV and Taurus sedan police vehicles. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago PD Investigating Women Twerking On A Police SUV

The video went viral on TikTok.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Twerking on a police SUV might result in serious repercussions for unidentified women in Chicago.

A TikTok video has gone viral of three women climbing onto the roof of a Chicago police SUV and twerking. The SUV slowly moved as the women continued to twerk.

See below:

RELATED: Chicago Teen Charged In Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl Killed At McDonald’s Drive-Thru

According to The Chicago Sun Times, the Chicago Police Department said the incident is under investigation. 

A statement from Deputy Director Tom Ahern read, "The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car.”

It’s not known where the investigation currently stands.

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news