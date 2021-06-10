Chicago PD Investigating Women Twerking On A Police SUV

Twerking on a police SUV might result in serious repercussions for unidentified women in Chicago.
A TikTok video has gone viral of three women climbing onto the roof of a Chicago police SUV and twerking. The SUV slowly moved as the women continued to twerk.
See below:
According to The Chicago Sun Times, the Chicago Police Department said the incident is under investigation.
A statement from Deputy Director Tom Ahern read, "The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car.”
It’s not known where the investigation currently stands.
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
