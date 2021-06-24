Trending:

Design Revealed For Harriet Tubman Monument That Will Replace Christopher Columbus In Newark

American abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman (1820 - 1913) who escaped slavery by marrying a free man and led many other slaves to safety using the abolitionist network known as the underground railway. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

Design Revealed For Harriet Tubman Monument That Will Replace Christopher Columbus In Newark

Mayor Ras Baraka said it’s “poetic.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Nearly a year ago, the city of Newark, New Jersey removed a statue of Christopher Columbus and now a design has been revealed for the new structure, a monument to Harriet Tubman.

On June 17, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement, “It is only fitting that we memorialize Tubman’s heroic efforts leading enslaved Africans to freedom via the Underground Railroad at this time of year when we celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.”

He also told CBS News Tubman replacing Columbus was "poetic.”

The new monument was designed by Nina Cooke John and will be installed next summer in Newark’s Washington Park, which is to be renamed Tubman Square.

RELATED: Harriet Tubman Will Reportedly Not Be On The $20 Bill By 2020 And People Are Furious

John also said in a statement, "As a woman, a Black woman, and mother of three girls, I am delighted to bring my memorial for Harriet Tubman to life in Newark. My design creates a welcoming space for people to connect with Tubman as well as interact and reflect on their own liberation from whatever weight they might be carrying. This is a monument for the community and by the community."

Below is an image of the design:

(Photo: MPI/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news

BET Awards 2021

SUN JUNE 27 8P/7C

Host Taraji P. Henson

LIVE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC