Design Revealed For Harriet Tubman Monument That Will Replace Christopher Columbus In Newark

Nearly a year ago, the city of Newark, New Jersey removed a statue of Christopher Columbus and now a design has been revealed for the new structure, a monument to Harriet Tubman.

On June 17, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement, “It is only fitting that we memorialize Tubman’s heroic efforts leading enslaved Africans to freedom via the Underground Railroad at this time of year when we celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.”

He also told CBS News Tubman replacing Columbus was "poetic.”

The new monument was designed by Nina Cooke John and will be installed next summer in Newark’s Washington Park, which is to be renamed Tubman Square.

John also said in a statement, "As a woman, a Black woman, and mother of three girls, I am delighted to bring my memorial for Harriet Tubman to life in Newark. My design creates a welcoming space for people to connect with Tubman as well as interact and reflect on their own liberation from whatever weight they might be carrying. This is a monument for the community and by the community."

Below is an image of the design: